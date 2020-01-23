2 Bangladeshi rustlers shot dead by BSF

The Border Security Force personnel shot dead two Bangladeshi smugglers who were trying to steal cattle from a village in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, a police officer said here. Another Bangladeshi smuggler was detained, Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.

"After crossing the border, they reached Baidyapur village near Kedaripara border outpost and started stealing cattle early in the morning," he said. Rajoria said when the BSF personnel intervened, the smugglers attacked them and the border guards opened fire killing two of them.

The two were identified as Kamal Sheikh and Sanjt Oray who were residents of Naogaon district of Bangladesh, he said. The detained person, Kabir Hasan, also hailed from the same district.

Police have started an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

