Left Menu
Development News Edition

People should remember Netaji for his sacrifice & discipline:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:15 IST
People should remember Netaji for his sacrifice & discipline:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid glowing tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said everyone should always remember the sacrifice and discipline of Bose. Soren said Netaji gave the slogan---'Jai Hind', which is an epitome of highest respect for the country.

"Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had given the call 'Jai Hind', this is not just a slogan but a symbol of highest respect for India," the chief minister said. "Today is an important day for the country ... to bow before Netaji is the responsibility for all of us," Soren said.

The state government declared the day as a public holiday after it was dropped from the holiday list in 2015. Paying tributes to Netaji, Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oraon said that there had been differences of opinions during Netaji's time but there had never been "differences of minds".

Oraon, also the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC), taking a dig at the BJP said nowadays anybody having differences of opinions "are levelled as anti-nationals". "Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the environment now has become 'desh premi' versus 'desh drohi' (patriots versus anti-nationals). If there is any differences of opinions, we take them as 'desh drohi'," Oraon rued.

" ... when the Congress gave the slogan quit India in 1942, ... There were differences of opinions, but never differences of minds (then)," Oraon said. He said Netaji was an epitome of sacrifice and discipline as he quit materialistic life in search of freedom of India, taking great pains..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

SRCC cancels talk on protests in Northeast, allege students

A section of students of Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce on Thursday alleged that the institution cancelled a talk on the issue of protests in the Northeast citing that there could be violence on campus if the event took plac...

China reports first death outside virus epicentre: official

Beijing, Jan 23 AFP Authorities in China reported on Thursday the first death outside of Hubei, the central province where a new SARS-like virus epidemic is believed to have originated.The health commission in northern Hebei province, which...

ANALYSIS-Tree planting extends an olive branch across the climate divide

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds business and government leaders may have found a way to fight climate change without having to call global warming by its name or agree on what is causing it.This ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Image problem? United's Woodward battles fan unrest

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward came under fire from supporters at Wednesdays 2-0 home defeat to Burnley, with many venting frustration that he has been unable to bring in any new faces during the January transfer window. Wood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020