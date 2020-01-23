People should remember Netaji for his sacrifice & discipline:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid glowing tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said everyone should always remember the sacrifice and discipline of Bose. Soren said Netaji gave the slogan---'Jai Hind', which is an epitome of highest respect for the country.

"Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had given the call 'Jai Hind', this is not just a slogan but a symbol of highest respect for India," the chief minister said. "Today is an important day for the country ... to bow before Netaji is the responsibility for all of us," Soren said.

The state government declared the day as a public holiday after it was dropped from the holiday list in 2015. Paying tributes to Netaji, Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oraon said that there had been differences of opinions during Netaji's time but there had never been "differences of minds".

Oraon, also the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC), taking a dig at the BJP said nowadays anybody having differences of opinions "are levelled as anti-nationals". "Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the environment now has become 'desh premi' versus 'desh drohi' (patriots versus anti-nationals). If there is any differences of opinions, we take them as 'desh drohi'," Oraon rued.

" ... when the Congress gave the slogan quit India in 1942, ... There were differences of opinions, but never differences of minds (then)," Oraon said. He said Netaji was an epitome of sacrifice and discipline as he quit materialistic life in search of freedom of India, taking great pains..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

