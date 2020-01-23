India, China border personnel meet at Ladakh

A Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between the armies of China and India were held in Ladakh sector on the occasion of "Chinese Spring Festival" on Thursday, a defence spokesman said. The meeting was conducted at Chinese BPM Huts at DBO-TWD Meeting Points, the spokesman said.

He said the Indian delegation was led by Lt Col Amit Kumar Sharma and Chinese delegation was led by Lt Col Lee MingJu. "Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment," he said, adding the meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at the functional level in the border areas.

The spokesman said a cultural programme showcasing Chinese Culture and traditions was organised by the Chinese Side. "The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the borders," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

