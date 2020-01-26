Left Menu
Indianness rooted in diversity, says Kerala Governor Khan in

  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 10:20 IST
  • Created: 26-01-2020 10:13 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Leading the 71st Republic Day celebrations in the state, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday said Indianness has been rooted in diversity and the Constitution truly reflected eternal Indian ethos. Khan hoisted the national flag at the state-level celebration at the Central Stadium here and inspected a parade in which armed and mounted police and others participated.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some of his cabinet colleagues were among those present at the celebrations. In his address on the occasion, Khan said Indianness has been rooted in diversity which implies both respect and acceptance of variety.

"The founding fathers of our nation considered democracy as a sacred trust and so they adopted a Constitution that fully reflects the eternal Indian ethos, values and traditions," the Governor said. Khan, who has been on loggerheads with the Left Front government over its moves on the Citizenship Amendment Act, praised Vijayan and said the "sweetness" of state's achievement lies in the gravity of adversities faced during the consecutive floods.

"Kerala's development initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan have brought well deserved recognition to the state in many areas. "Standing first in the Sustainable Development Goal Index developed by United Nations Organisation and NITI Ayog, emerging first in the Health and public education sectors as per NITI Ayog index and being a model to the country in terms of welfare and gender equality are some examples of our progress," Khan noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

