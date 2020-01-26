Karnataka celebrates Republic Day with fanfare
The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with fanfare in Karnataka on Sunday with an eye-catching march past, cultural events and breathtaking stunts by the defense personnel marking the state-level event at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here. Governor Vajubhai Vala unfurled the national tri-colour and in his address explained the development activities in the state and various welfare measures taken by the government to improve the lives of people.
While hailing the BJP government for the 'effective' implementation of the law and order, Vala emphasized on ensuring safety of women and educating men and boys to treat women with respect. Mahatma Gandhi believed that the day a woman can walk freely at midnight on the roads, that day we can say that India achieved independence. To ensure that a safe climate is created for women, our men and boys must be educated in such a way that they learn to treat women and girls with respect, the Governor said.
On the crop loan waiver initiated by the government in 2019-20, Vala said the scheme benefiting about 21 lakh farmers will be completed by March this year. People who gathered in large numbers at the celebration welcomed with cheers the mesmerizing parade by the security forces and cultural events by school children.
The motorbike stunts by the Army Service Corps Tornadoes left the audience spellbound. The stunts included Single Scissors Crossing, brick wall jump, Sudarshan Chakra, Tubelight Jump, path of fire and pyramid formation by the 20 ASC tornadoes.
The event came to an end with the mock-drill of anti-terrorist operations by the Garuda Squad.
