Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India distributes handmade seed flags to passengers to mark R-Day

National airline Air India on Sunday distributed 30,000 handmade Indian flags to its passengers at Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports to mark the 71st Republic Day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sri Nagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 16:45 IST
Air India distributes handmade seed flags to passengers to mark R-Day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

National airline Air India on Sunday distributed 30,000 handmade Indian flags to its passengers at Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports to mark the 71st Republic Day. The airline also put up a hoarding at Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk, congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first Republic Day after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

Air India Spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told ANI, "Today our country is celebrating Republic Day. To show our love towards our country and its people, we decided to do this gesture. We are distributing the flags at major airports. We also put up a big hoarding at Lal Chowk in Sri Nagar, which is the heart of the Valley. We wished people happy Republic Day through this gesture, which is a first in Air India's history," he said here. "These are handmade seed flags made by Sahariya tribal artisans of Madhya Pradesh. Its paper is handmade by cotton pulp and textile waste. These flags are also laced with marigold and fenugreek seeds, which once planted will add to the greenery," he added.

People received the gesture warmly and lauded the effort made by Air India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal of the century will not...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020