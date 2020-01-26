Left Menu
We are providing assistance to agencies probing Sharjeel Imam, says Jehanabad SP

Bihar Police is providing required assistance to agencies probing the case of Sharjeel Imam, the co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests, for his controversial "cut off Assam from India" remark.

SP Manish speaking to reporters inJahanabad, Bihar on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Police is providing required assistance to agencies probing the case of Sharjeel Imam, the co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests, for his controversial "cut off Assam from India" remark. "Agencies probing the case had asked for the support of the Bihar Police. We are providing them with the required assistance," said Jahanabad Superintendent of Police, Manish when being asked about the raid at residence of Sharjeel Imam, who has been booked for a controversial comment.

Earlier, the Crime Branch of Delhi police on Sunday booked Sharjeel Imam, the co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests, for his controversial remark. Imam, who hails from Jahanabad has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also, a case has been registered against Imam by Uttar Pradesh police for his controversial speech delivered during the students protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Assam Police too on Saturday registered an FIR against Imam for allegedly inciting people to "cut off" Assam from the rest of India.

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest, is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this." "It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is heard saying further in the video. (ANI)

