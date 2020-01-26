Left Menu
Without employment, youngsters cannot fulfil their dreams: Rahul

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 22:15 IST
In the absence of employment, opportunities cannot be made available for youngsters to fulfil their dreams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday and wondered how can the Republic be strong in such a scenario. His comments came over a media report which claimed that in the last five years, 3.64 crore people became unemployed in the top seven sectors.

"On Republic Day, let us think about the millions of educated youth who are struggling to find employment. This employment will enable them to lead a dignified life," Gandhi said in a tweet. "In the absence of employment, we cannot give opportunities to our youth to fulfil their dreams, so how can the Republic be strong?," the former Congress chief said.

Earlier, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government over the issue of unemployment. "The promise was to give 2 crore jobs every year. That is 10,00,00,000 jobs in 5 years. 3,64,00,000 (3.64 crore) unemployed in 7 major sectors of the country in 5 years! As BJP's bank balance increases, employment goes on falling," he said in a tweet.

Were these the "achche din" (good days) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised, the Congress leader wondered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

