Anti-CAA protestors detained in Chennai
Anti-Citizenship Act protestors were detained by the police in the city's Valluvar Kottam area on Sunday.
Anti-Citizenship Act protestors were detained by the police in the city's Valluvar Kottam area on Sunday. Earlier on Friday too, a protest was held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) here.
People were seen demonstrating while the DMK and its allies met and discussed the next course of protests against NPR, NRC and CAA. The CAA grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- AntiCitizenship Act
- Chennai
- Valluvar Kottam
- NPR
- Afghanistan
- Sikh
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- Indian
ALSO READ
Women's World T20: Rookie batswoman Richa only new face in Harmanpreet-led squad
Voices of those resisting CAA-NRC-NPR cannot be muzzled: Yechury
Women's World T20: Rookie batswoman Richa only new face in Harmanpreet-led squad
U-19 WC Warm-Up: Jaiswal, Tyagi shine as India crush Afghanistan by 211 runs
Sikh body plans to develop places visited by Guru Tegh Bahadur in Delhi-NCR as tourist spots