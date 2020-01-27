Man wanted in case of attempt to murder arrested

A man wanted in a case of attempt to murder in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, officials said on Monday. The accused was identified as Shahrukh Khan, a resident of Sunder Nagri. He was earlier arrested in two cases of auto-theft and was released from jail in July, 2019, they said.

According to police, on January 23, a quarrel took place between the victim and Khan's brothers, and the matter was resolved at that time. But the next day, Khan along with his brothers attacked the victim. Khan allegedly fired four gunshots at the victim's mother when she tried to save her son from them. She sustained gun shot injuries on both hands and was admitted to a nearby hospital while Khan fled from the spot after the incident, said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he said. The police team tracked the locations of Khan and later nabbed him following a raid, he added.

One country made pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession, the police said.

