RSS chief Bhagwat lays stress on duties

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat here said the Constitution has made every citizen the king but with it has come rights as well as duties. Speaking during a Republic Day programme at Saraswati Shishu Mandir on Sunday, Bhagwat laid stress on the performance of duties.

"The Constitution has made every citizen of the country a king. The king has rights, but along with rights, everyone should perform duties and follow discipline," he said. "Only then, dreams of the revolutionaries, who freed India, will be realised," he added.

Denoting colours in the national flag, Bhagwat said saffron symbolised sacrifice while the white reflected piousness and purity. The green colour symbolises prosperity, he said.

"In the middle of the flag, there is a dharma chakra. Dharma is associated with puja. It can't be associated with any particular puja and it unites everyone. This is the nature of India," he said.

