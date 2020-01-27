Armies of India and China hold ceremonial border personnel

Ceremonial border personnel meetings between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army were held to jointly celebrate India's 71st Republic Day and starting of Chinese Lunar Year, a defence spokesman said on Monday. The meetings were organised on Sunday at Nathu La in Sikkim and Bum La and Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

The BPM mechanism has evolved as an important interface where local issues are discussed and resolved thereby fostering confidence amongst the border guarding troops and ensuring peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the defence spokesman said. The events commenced with hoisting of national flags and rendition of the national anthems of both the countries, followed by cultural programmes.

Delegations of both the countries interacted with each other in a friendly environment and extended greetings, he said. The proceedings reflected a mutual desire to maintain an environment of peace and tranquility along the LAC which is a prerequisite for good relation between India and China, he added..

