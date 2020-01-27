Lankan navy arrests 11 TN fishermen
The Sri Lankan Navyon Monday arrested 11 fishermenfrom this island for allegedlypoaching in their territorial waters, officials said
According to them, the fishermen have been taken toKangesanthurai
The fishermen were using banned fishing nets when theywere arrested, officials said, adding the Lankan navy alsoseized two boats which were making use of the nets.
