Lankan navy arrests 11 TN fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navyon Monday arrested 11 fishermenfrom this island for allegedlypoaching in their territorial waters, officials said

According to them, the fishermen have been taken toKangesanthurai

The fishermen were using banned fishing nets when theywere arrested, officials said, adding the Lankan navy alsoseized two boats which were making use of the nets.

