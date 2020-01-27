4-year-old boy killed by uncle in Maha's Chandrapur
A 4-year-old boy wasbludgeoned to death on Monday allegedly by his uncle inChandrapur district, police said
Dikshant Kawade of Varvat village was hit on the headwith a stick by his uncle Ranganath Gedam, a Durgapur policestation official said
Hunt was on for the accused, said an official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Durgapur