4-year-old boy killed by uncle in Maha's Chandrapur

  • Chandrapur
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:40 IST
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:40 IST
A 4-year-old boy wasbludgeoned to death on Monday allegedly by his uncle inChandrapur district, police said

Dikshant Kawade of Varvat village was hit on the headwith a stick by his uncle Ranganath Gedam, a Durgapur policestation official said

Hunt was on for the accused, said an official.

