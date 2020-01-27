4-year-old boy killed by uncle in Maha's Chandrapur

A 4-year-old boy wasbludgeoned to death on Monday allegedly by his uncle inChandrapur district, police said

Dikshant Kawade of Varvat village was hit on the headwith a stick by his uncle Ranganath Gedam, a Durgapur policestation official said

Hunt was on for the accused, said an official.

