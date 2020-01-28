Coronavirus: Indian student from Wuhan, mother in Ujjain

A woman and her son, who recentlyreturned from Wuhan in China, were admitted in hospital inMadhya Pradesh's Ujjain for possible exposure to novelCoronavirus, prompting the state government to step up vigil

According to officials of the Health department, theduo included the medical student who had returned to Indiafrom Wuhan, suspected to be the epicentre of the virus, andhis mother who lives in Ujjain

"I have instructed all top officials of my department,including the Principal Secretary and Commissioner, HealthDepartment, to monitor the situation in the entire state andstep up the vigil after two persons with suspected Coronavirusinfection are found in Ujjain," Madhya Pradesh Health MinisterTulsi Silawat said here on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

