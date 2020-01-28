7 Pune students detained for beating up 'bright' classmate

Seven students have been detainedfor allegedly thrashing a classmate who was "bright" and "usedto answer all questions asked by teachers", Pune police saidon Tuesday

The 15-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed on November22 last year but the parents approached police recently asthey waited for the school to act against the group of seven,a Wanwadi police station official said

"The school is situated in Hadapsar. The parents haveclaimed the boy was hit with pipes. They have said the victimis a very bright student and used to answer all questionsasked by teachers. This possibly caused jealousy among peerswho beat him up," the official said.

