PM Modi condoles death of people in Nashik road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of people in a road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

Expressing his condolences to the families of deceased who lost their lives in the accident, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "The accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district is unfortunate. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Anil Parab has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the Nashik accident on Tuesday. He has also announced free medical treatment to all the injured.The death toll in the accident, in which a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after ramming into each other, in Deola area on Tuesday, has risen to 21.The accident took place when the bus was on its way from Malegaon to Kalwan. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after its rear tyre burst. (ANI).

