BJP MP Verma claims to have received death threat call

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who has created controversy with his remarks over anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Wednesday morning claimed to have received threat from an unknown caller.

Verma, who is an MP from the West Delhi, posted on Twitter a screenshot of the phone call that he received at 8.11 am.

He said he will lodge a police complaint in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.