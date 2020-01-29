BJP MP Verma claims to have received death threat call
BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who has created controversy with his remarks over anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Wednesday morning claimed to have received threat from an unknown caller.
Verma, who is an MP from the West Delhi, posted on Twitter a screenshot of the phone call that he received at 8.11 am.
He said he will lodge a police complaint in this regard.
