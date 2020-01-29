Two killed, one injured in clash : Police

Two persons were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups over a protest programme against CAA and the proposed NRC in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occured after an argument broke out between the two sides at Jalangi over a protest programme opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

According to the police, a scuffle broke out between the local TMC leadership and residents' forum 'Nagarik Mancha', which was observing a shutdown in the area against the amended citizenship act and the proposed country-wide NRC over the mode of protest. The residents' forum was asked to withdraw the shutdown and the situation turned violent as both sides came to blows and hurled bombs at each other. Several two-wheelers and cars were ransacked and set on fire during the clash.

Local TMC MP Abu Taher, denied that the party was involved in the clash and counter alleged that the violence was perpetrated by supporters of the Congress and CPI(M). "I have requested the police to look into the incident and the culprits should be immediately arrested," Taher said.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Manoj Chakraborty denied involved of his party in the incident and demanded judicial inquiry into the incident to unearth the truth. The injured have been rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital here, the officer said.

The district had witnessed violence and arson during the anti-CAA protests across the state in December last year. West Bengal became the fourth state after Left-ruled Kerala, and Punjab and Rajasthan, where the Congress is in power, to have passed a resolution on January 27 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act . The state assembly had on September 6, 2019, passed a resolution against NRC..

