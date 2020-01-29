Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two killed, one injured in clash : Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 15:50 IST
Two killed, one injured in clash : Police

Two persons were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups over a protest programme against CAA and the proposed NRC in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occured after an argument broke out between the two sides at Jalangi over a protest programme opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

According to the police, a scuffle broke out between the local TMC leadership and residents' forum 'Nagarik Mancha', which was observing a shutdown in the area against the amended citizenship act and the proposed country-wide NRC over the mode of protest. The residents' forum was asked to withdraw the shutdown and the situation turned violent as both sides came to blows and hurled bombs at each other. Several two-wheelers and cars were ransacked and set on fire during the clash.

Local TMC MP Abu Taher, denied that the party was involved in the clash and counter alleged that the violence was perpetrated by supporters of the Congress and CPI(M). "I have requested the police to look into the incident and the culprits should be immediately arrested," Taher said.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Manoj Chakraborty denied involved of his party in the incident and demanded judicial inquiry into the incident to unearth the truth. The injured have been rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital here, the officer said.

The district had witnessed violence and arson during the anti-CAA protests across the state in December last year. West Bengal became the fourth state after Left-ruled Kerala, and Punjab and Rajasthan, where the Congress is in power, to have passed a resolution on January 27 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act . The state assembly had on September 6, 2019, passed a resolution against NRC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society leaders said on Wednesday.Four villages were raided by the Allied Dem...

Palestinian President Abbas to speak in U.N. Security Council on U.S. peace plan -envoy

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday.Mansour said he hoped the Security Cou...

U.N. says offices in Geneva, Vienna targeted by 'well-resourced' cyberattack last year

The United Nations said on Wednesday that its offices in Geneva and Vienna were targeted by an apparently well-resourced cyber attack in the middle of last year that exposed lists of user accounts, but that the damage had been contained. Ge...

US Senate begins another session of Trump impeachment trial

US Senate on Wednesday local time began another session of impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The new session kicked off after both sides wrapped up their opening arguments on Tuesday. Now there will be 16 hours for the senators t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020