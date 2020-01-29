New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL12 CORONAVIRUS-STUDY India among top 30 countries at 'high risk' from coronavirus spread: Study New Delhi: India is among the top 30 countries at "high-risk" from the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a study based on the number of air travellers predicted to arrive in the countries from the worst affected cities in China. LGD18 DL-HC-JAMIA STUDENT Student injured in Jamia violence moves HC for SIT probe, compensation New Delhi: One of the students injured in violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, when police had entered the campus, moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the incident.

LGD16 DL-COURT-SHARJEEL Sharjeel Imam to be produced before Delhi court, lawyers raise slogans calling him traitor New Delhi: Situation at Patiala House Courts Complex remained tense on Wednesday after Delhi Police informed that Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, will be produced before the magistrate here. DES15 RJ-LD CORONAVIRUS Man with symptoms of coronavirus tests negative, 18 other suspects also fine Jaipur: A man, who was found with symptoms of coronavirus here, tested negative and 18 other suspects in Rajasthan were also in good health, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

DES9 PB-GOVT-HOSPITAL Centre gives approval for setting up new govt medical college at Punjab's Hoshiarpur Chandigarh: The Centre has given approval for the establishment of a new government medical college at Hoshiarpur in Punjab, besides upgradation of the existing Civil Hospital, an official spokesman of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. NRG5 HP-MALAYSIAN-WOMAN On tourist visit, Malaysian woman dies of cardiac arrest in HP's Kullu Shimla: A 55-year-old Malaysian woman, who was on a tourist visit, died apparently due to cardiac arrest in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, police said.

NRG7 UKD-BADRINATH-REOPEN Badrinath to reopen for devotees on April 30 Dehradun: The sacred portals of Badrinath, the famous Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be reopened for devotees in the wee hours of April 30. DES13 UP-WOMAN UP: Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over phone Banda (UP): A 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district has alleged that her husband gave her 'triple talaq' over phone and she was molested by her brother-in-law, police said on Wednesday. DES8 UP-MINISTER-CASE Court allows UP govt to withdraw case against minister Muzaffarnagar: A court here has allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw a case of violation of the model code of conduct during the 2017 assembly polls against state Cabinet minister Suresh Rana..

