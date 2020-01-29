Centre okays one more Government Medical College for Punjab

The Central government has approved the establishment of a new government medical college (GMC) at Hoshiarpur and upgradation of the existing local civil hospital. "Responding to Punjab Chief Minister @capt amarinder Singh's request and efforts, the Centre has given approval for the establishment of a new Government Medical College at Hoshiarpur, besides up-gradation of the existing local Civil Hospital," a tweet from the Government of Punjab reads.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conveyed its approval to the state government on Tuesday evening, under the centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical college attached with the existing District/Referral Hospital (Phase-III), said an official spokesperson. The new GMC would be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore, of which Rs 195 crore would be met by the Centre. The remaining Rs 130 crore would be contributed by Punjab as the state's share.

The upcoming GMC will have the capacity of 100 seats and would be instrumental in providing quality healthcare and diagnostic services, besides giving impetus to medical education and research in the region. Responding to a request from Chief Minister Singh, the Central government has also cleared a proposal for the upgradation of the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur and enhancing its bed capacity to 500 from the existing capacity of 200 with the latest medical infrastructural facilities.

There are three Government Medical Colleges already running in the state at Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala. Two other GMCs are already being set up at SAS Nagar Mohali and Kapurthala, with the sixth now sanctioned for Hoshiarpur. (ANI)

