Coronavirus: 2 Indian flights set to bring back Indian nationals from Hubei

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:00 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:59 IST
India is set to operate two flights to bring back its nationals from China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the Chinese government has been requested for permission to operate these two flights.

He said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with Chinese authorities on the ground to work out necessary logistics. Kumar also shared the appeal of the Indian Embassy in China to all Indian citizens in Hubei who have not yet contacted the mission to do so on the given hotlines or dedicated email ID.

The disease which emerged in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei Province, has spread to at least 17 countries, with the United Arab Emirates announcing on Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus in a family from Wuhan. The death toll from the disease in China has mounted to 132 with about 6,000 confirmed infections.

India on Tuesday started preparations to evacuate over 250 of its nationals, mostly students, research scholars and professionals, stuck in Hubei province. They are working in Indian and international companies in the province.

