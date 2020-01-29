Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jewar airport: Villagers to get relief for assets on acquired land from February

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:21 IST
Jewar airport: Villagers to get relief for assets on acquired land from February

After acquiring land for the first phase of the Jewar airport, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Wednesday said it will begin disbursing compensation to villagers in lieu of their assets that were present on their land in February. Rupees 3,166 crore was disbursed for the acquisition of 1,334 hectares at Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorepur, Ranhera, Paarohi and Banwari Bans that was completed on January 27, officials said.

"The administration had on August 6, 2019 begun the acquisition of land for the Greenfield International airport and it has been completed in six months. It's record time for the acquisition of land for a project of this scale under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh told reporters. He said the next step would be disbursing compensation to the affected families for assets like wells, submersibles and trees etc. on their acquired land and the process would begin next month.

"Rupees 700 crore is to be disbursed among around 8,900 people. This process will begin in February and is expected to be completed in about a month and a half. The affected families have a choice of opting for a job or take Rs 5.50 lakh and depending on their choice, the money will be disbursed. All such transactions will be made via the electronic RTGS system straight into their accounts," Singh said. Eventually, the administration has also earmarked 48 hectares at Jewar Bangar where a township will be developed for the families that have to be rehabilitated once the construction work of the airport begins.

Abhay Singh, project in-charge, Jewar airport, said around Rs 240 crore is estimated to be spent in the development of the land at Jewar Bangar. The township will have developed plots, as mandated by the act, streets, light and water facility, post office and other civic amenities, he said.

According to officials, the first phase of the airport will cost Rs 4,588 crore and it is expected to be completed by 2023. The entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, they said.

The airport, the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon airport, is touted to have six to eight runways, the most in India, when fully built, the officials said. Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG had on November 29 emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Fed keeps interest rates steady, offers no new balance sheet guidance

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with the head of the U.S. central bank pointing to continued moderate economic growth and a strong job market, and giving no sign of any im...

Five people in France confirmed to have coronavirus

Paris, Jan 30 AFP The daughter of a Chinese tourist who is seriously ill in a Paris hospital has become the fifth person in France to be confirmed with the coronavirus, officials have said. Her 80-year-old father was the fourth confirmed ca...

'Finally free!': Asia Bibi on Pakistan prison, life in exile

Paris, Jan 30 AFP Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal th...

UPDATE 3-Fire erupts on Panama-flagged oil tanker off UAE coast

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are trying to extinguish a fire on a Panama-flagged oil tanker off the coast of the emirate of Sharjah, the Federal Transport Authority said on Wednesday.The tanker, which the FTA said was not carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020