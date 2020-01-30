MHA seeks EC's nod to extend tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner

The Union Home Ministry has sought the permission of the EC to extend the tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik by a month in view of assembly polls in the national capital, officials said on Thursday. The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre is set to retire on Friday.

The Home Ministry has sought permission to extend the tenure of Patnaik till February end, a ministry official said. As Delhi is poll-bound, the poll panel's permission is needed for new appointment or extension in service of key government officials here.

Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January, 2017. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

