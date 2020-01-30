Maha: Towing van driver suffers fit, rams into parked vehicles
A driver of the traffic police'stowing van suffered a fit while driving the vehicle and rammedinto parked two-wheelers in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thanedistrict on Thursday, police said
The incident took place at Mohammed Ali Chowk, wherethe 40-year-old driver of a towing van suffered a fit andrammed the vehicle into two-wheelers parked on the roadside,before managing to stop at the entrance of a jewellery store,traffic police inspector Kalyan Sukhdev Patil said
While 12 two-wheelers and a four-wheeler were damagedin the incident, the driver was admitted to a hospital, wherehe is undergoing treatment, the official added.
