Maha: Towing van driver suffers fit, rams into parked vehicles

A driver of the traffic police'stowing van suffered a fit while driving the vehicle and rammedinto parked two-wheelers in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thanedistrict on Thursday, police said

The incident took place at Mohammed Ali Chowk, wherethe 40-year-old driver of a towing van suffered a fit andrammed the vehicle into two-wheelers parked on the roadside,before managing to stop at the entrance of a jewellery store,traffic police inspector Kalyan Sukhdev Patil said

While 12 two-wheelers and a four-wheeler were damagedin the incident, the driver was admitted to a hospital, wherehe is undergoing treatment, the official added.

