J-K Police holds 2-minute silence for those who sacrificed their lives for country's freedom

The Jammu and Kashmir Police observed a two-minute silence on Thursday to pay tributes to those who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle of the country.

"J&K Police personnel across Kashmir valley congregated at their respective district headquarters and other police establishments and observed a two-minute silence at 11 am," a police spokesman said.

He said the silence was observed in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for the freedom of the country.

