Govt extends tenure of Rajnath Singh's PS by two years

The government on Thursday extended by two years the tenure of Kundan Kumar, the private secretary to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension in central deputation tenure of Kumar, a 2004 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, for a period of two years beyond February 3, 2020, it said.

He was in June last year appointed as the private secretary to the defence minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

