VB students, teachers demand VC's explanation on expelling

A section of the faculty and students of Visva-Bharati University Thursday demanded an explanation from the vice-chancellor for the manner adopted in expelling a student from the hostel for shooting and sharing a video of his purported speech on the Constitution at a Republic day function. A platform of Left students 'Chhatro-Chhatri Oikyo' (Student Unity) in a statement said the student who was expelled did not commit any crime by filming the speech of VC Bidyut Chakraborty at a 'public function' and circulating it among his friends.

"The VC should offer an explanation in public why his proctor forced Bijju Sarkar (the student) to sign on the letter which expelled him from the hostel and on what ground. The VC should ensure that the student is allowed to return," Somnath Sou, SFI leader and one of the convenors of 'Chhatro- Chhatri Oikyo', said.

President of the Faculty Association of Visva-Bharati, Sudipta Bhattacharya said that the proctor issued his one page hand-written order without any letterhead or seal "but duly approved by competent authority," which cannot be called legal. He further said while the authorities described the video as "disruptive and defamatory", nothing had been added to the VC's speech in it.

The VC while unfurling the national flag at Purbapally Senior Boys Hostel (PSBH) premises had purportedly commented on the Constitution, the possibility of amendments in future, the supremacy of Parliament and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the presence of some students. Bijju, a student of BA History was asked to leave his room in Purbapally Hostel of the central university on January 28 after preliminary findings proved that he was behind the filming and circulation of a video which showed the VC purportedly making some comments during a hostel function on Republic day.

He was served a letter signed by the proctor of the central university and left the hostel the next day, a university official said. "This is regarding recording and formal transmission of video of the VC's speech at PSBH compound shot on your mobile. As you are aware of the method and manner of external posting of your video on social media, you are hereby asked to further remove all your personal belongings within next 24 hours," the letter had said..

