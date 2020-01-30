Israel keen to support TNAU's research programmes

Consul General of Israel to South India Dana Kursh on Thursday expressed interest to support collaborative research programmes between TNAU (Tamil Nadu Agricultural University) and lead research institutes and universities in Israel. Kursh was here for a two-day programme and she visited the TNAU on Wednesday to initiate a dialogue on mutual beneficial research collaboration.

Emerging areas of interest include sensors for the early detection of pests, diseases and nutrient deficiencies, artificial intelligence for plant health monitoring, drone technology for the delivery of inputs besides robotics in agriculture, a press release quoted TNAU Vice-Chancellor N Kumar as saying. Kursh was impressed with the activities and accomplishments of TNAU and looked forward to suggest action with her office to initiate dialogue between TNAU administration and Israel.

She had bestowed interest to further strengthen the activities of the TNAU nanotechnology research and development activities, the release said. She visited the high-density mango planting in the TNAU's orchard..

