BSF seized fake Bangladeshi currency; arrested smuggler in WB
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized fake Bangladeshi currency and arrested one smuggler in Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.
The seized currency has a face value of Rs 4,98,000.
Acting on specific information, the BSF officials raided Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri district. (ANI)
