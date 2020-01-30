BSF seized fake Bangladeshi currency; arrested smuggler in WB

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 30: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized fake Bangladeshi currency and arrested one smuggler in Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.

The seized currency has a face value of Rs 4,98,000.

Acting on specific information, the BSF officials raided Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

