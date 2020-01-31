Protesters gather outside Republic TV's office

A mob of protesters gatheredoutside the office of newschannel Republic TV at Kamla Millcompound in central Mumbai on late Thursday night, the policesaid

Earlier in the evening, messages asking people togather at the English newschannel's office for a protestagainst "misreporting" of the firing incident outside JamiaMillia Islamia in Delhi by a section of media were circulatingon social media

Police personnel were deployed in large number outsidethe channel's office here and there was no untoward incidentso far, a police official said.

