Efforts towards connectivity, ease of doing business, infra boost for tourism sector: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said efforts of the government to improve connectivity, ease of doing business, building modern infrastructure and addressing issues of pollution has given a thrust to the tourism sector. Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said that in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings, India has leapfrogged to the 63rd position, moving up by 79 places.

In the Resolving Insolvency rankings, India has moved from 108th to 52nd position and in the Global Innovation rankings, from 74th to 52nd position. "India has improved its international ranking by 10 points in the Logistics Performance Index. India has moved from 52nd to 34th position in the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Competitiveness rankings," he said.

He also said that the government in order to address the issue of air and water pollution will be implementing the National Clean Air Programme in 102 cities of the country. "I am glad that the positive impact of the Namami Gange Mission launched by the Government has now started becoming visible.

"The impact of all these efforts is also visible on the country’s tourism sector. During the last few years, there has been extraordinary development of infrastructure related to tourism," he said. He also said that recently a nationwide programme has been launched from Kolkata for conservation and beautification of heritage buildings in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Kolkata earlier this month that the Centre has decided to make five iconic museums of the country as per international standards. The project is being launched with the Indian Museum, one of the oldest museums in the world. Apart from it, the museums in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Srinagar are also being upgraded, the Prime Minister said.

"The tourism sector is also being strengthened by modern infrastructure being developed under Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD schemes. New records are being created every day in the number of tourists visiting the ‘Statue of Unity’, the statue of Sardar Patel which is the tallest in the world," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.