Govt working with sensitivity for ensuring safety of women: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the government is working with sensitivity to ensure safety of women and more than 1000 Fast Track Special Courts will be set up across the country to ensure speedy justice in cases of crime against women. Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said more than 600 One Stop Centers have been set up in the country and a national database has been created to identify perpetrators of crimes against women.

"More than 1000 Fast Track Special Courts will be set up across the country to ensure speedy justice in such cases. It has also been decided to set up a Women Help Desk in every police station of the country. For heinous crimes like sexual offences against children, the government has made a provision even for capital punishment," Kovind said. He said the government is also making special efforts to improve the health of women.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, about Rs 5000 crore has been transferred by the government directly to the bank accounts of 1.2 crore women of the country," he said. Under Mission Indradhanush, 3.5 crore infants and about 90 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated, he said.

Benefits of these schemes are particularly visible in areas inhabited by Dalits and tribals. "My Government has also started making oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins ‘Suvidha’ available for just one rupee," he noted. He further said that because of efforts of the government to promote entrepreneurship and livelihood for women, more than 6.60 crore women have already joined the Self Help Group movement.

"These women are being provided credit at low interest rates. In order to provide equal opportunities, for the first time women have been allowed to work during the night shift also in both underground and open cast mines," he added. Kovind said that it is with this same objective of promoting gender equality that admission of girls has been permitted in Sainik Schools for the first time.

Appointment of women in the military police is also underway. For the first time the Indian Air Force is providing new opportunities for women to work in the fighter stream and as defence attachés, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.