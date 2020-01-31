Left Menu
Development News Edition

President says increase in atrocities on minorities in Pakistan, urges world community to take cognisance

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condemned the atrocities on minorities in Pakistan and called upon the world community to take cognisance of it and take necessary steps.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:47 IST
President says increase in atrocities on minorities in Pakistan, urges world community to take cognisance
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing joint sitting of two houses on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condemned the atrocities on minorities in Pakistan and called upon the world community to take cognisance of it and take necessary steps. In his address to the joint sitting of the two houses of parliament, the President referred to the recent incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan which was strongly condemned by India.

He said there has been an increase in atrocities on minorities in Pakistan over time and there was a need to bring it to the notice of the global community. "We have all been witness to the increase in the atrocities on minorities in Pakistan over time. We have all seen what happened in Nankana Sahib recently. It is the responsibility of all of us to bring the atrocities being committed in Pakistan to the notice of the global community," he said.

"While condemning the atrocities on the minorities in Pakistan, I urge the world community to take cognisance of it and take necessary steps in this regard," he added. The President made the remarks after mentioning the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He said the enactment of CAA was the fulfillment of Mahatma Gandhi's assurance that Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan, who do not wish to live in Pakistan, can come to India. His remarks concerning CAA were cheered by treasury benches with a long thumping of desks. However, some opposition members raised slogans.

Kovind said India has always believed in the principle of equal respect for all faiths but at the time of partition, "this very belief of India and of its people came under the most severe attack". "In the environment prevailing in the aftermath of partition, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had said: `Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan, who do not wish to live there, can come to India. It is the duty of the Government of India to ensure a normal life for them.' Many national leaders and political parties have from time to time supported this idea of Pujya Bapu and further propagated it," the President said.

"It is our responsibility to honour this wish of the founding fathers of our nation. I am happy that both the Houses of Parliament have fulfilled this wish, by enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act. At a time when the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, all of you have given paramount consideration to this sentiment. I congratulate both the Houses of Parliament and all the MPs for this," he added. The CAA enables non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship if they have arrived before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

In Egypt, 12-year-old girl dies after genital mutilation

A 12-year-old girl died this week in southern Egypt after her parents brought her to a doctor who performed female genital mutilation, a criminal practice that remains widespread in the region, according to a judicial statement. The girls d...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, which as of Friday had killed more than 200 people and infected nearly 10,000 people.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical orderAIR CANADAAir ...

Exxon profit slips in the fourth quarter on weak margins

Irving US, Jan 31 AP Exxon Mobils profit slid more than 5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, as the oil giant dealt with weak margins in its chemical and retail fuel operations. The countrys largest oil producer posted USD 5.69 billion...

HC sets aside order restraining e-commerce majors from selling Amway, Oriflame goods

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside a single judges order restraining e-commerce majors like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal from selling health and beauty products of direct sellers -- Amway, Modicare and Oriflame -- without their conse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020