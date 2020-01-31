Left Menu
States may protest but laws of Parliament are binding: MP Guv

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon said on Friday that the states can protest against a legislation passed by Parliament, but it is still binding on them. He was replying to a question about opposition by the governments of non-BJP-ruled states to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"When any subject (bill) is passed by Parliament with two-thirds majority or a constitutional amendment or any clarification (is passed by Parliament), the states are bound to accept it," Tandon told reporters at the Raj Bhavan here. "They have the right to protest, but they have to remain within their limits as per the Constitution," he said.

When pointed out that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was also opposed to the CAA, the governor said, "For governments, there is a `Laxman Rekha' (a legal or moral boundary) in the Constitution, and they should not cross it." To a question about the Kamal Nath government's initiatives such as the proposed construction of Sita temple in Sri Lanka, development of `Ram Van Gaman Path' in Chitrakoot and recital of the Hanuman Chalisa on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, the governor said they were praiseworthy. Some political observers have termed such initiatives as a `soft Hindutva' agenda of the Congress.

The BJP veteran, who has authored a book on Lucknow, informed that he was working on a memoir. The book would talk about the best aspects of the persons he had encountered and their contribution to society irrespective of their ideologies, he said..

