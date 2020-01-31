Maha: Guj businessman stabbed to death in Aurangabad

A 34-year-old businessman was stabbed to death by three unidentified persons on Friday afternoon in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said. The deceased, identified as Prakashbhai Jaswantbhai Patel, had arrived here from Gujarat some hours before the incident, an official said.

"Three men entered the Nagarkhana Lane office of Patel and asked him to accompany them. One of them brandished a pistol. When Patel refused, the trio stabbed him to death and fled," said the official. A case has been registered and CCTV footage of the office as well as the locality were being checked to identify and nab the accused, he said..

