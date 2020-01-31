Four detained for assaulting couple in Maharashtra's Jalna

Four people were detained on Friday after a video showing a young couple being thrashed brutally in Maharashtra's Jalna district went viral, causing outrage across the state. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the police had nabbed four persons involved in the crime, while another accused was yet to be traced.

"The Jalna incident is being speedily investigated and four accused have been detained and fifth one is being traced," Deshmukh tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the message. The incident took place at Gondegaon village on Thursday, the police said earlier, adding that the motive behind the assault on the couple was yet to be ascertained Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said that there would be a probe to find out if there was a delay by the police in taking action.

"An inquiry will be conducted to check the role of police to know if there was a delay on their part in taking action," he said. Seeking action against the assailants, NCP MP Supriya Sule also urged people not to circulate the video of the incident.

"When you forward the (video) clip, you are not condemning the act, but indirectly supporting it. The girl's privacy is her right, which has to be respected considering her as our sister," Sule said. "Nobody has the right to do moral policing," Sule added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.