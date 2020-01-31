Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: BJP promises wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg, scooties for girl students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:40 IST
Delhi polls: BJP promises wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg, scooties for girl students

The BJP on Friday released its manifesto for the Delhi assembly polls, promising wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor, cycles and scooties for girl students as well as an 10 per cent increase in the health and education budget annually. The BJP, in its 'Sankalp Patra 2020' (manifesto), also said it would focus on women empowerment, traders, infrastructure development and housing for all by 2022.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the outgoing AAP government's subsidy schemes for power and water will be continued by his party if it is voted to power. The 'Sankalp Patra' was released at the Delhi BJP office by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, election in-charge Prakash Javadekar and manifesto committee convener Harsh Vardhan.

Party MPs Vijay Goel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present. The manifesto booklet also created a flutter as it mentioned Raj Kumar Chauhan as the manifesto committee's co-convener, when he has joined the Congress.

The BJP will run the "bullet train" of development in the national capital, Gadkari told reporters. "BJP's history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP," the Union minister said.

Supply of clean drinking water to every household will be ensured when the BJP comes to power, the manifesto stated. In the document, the BJP asserted that as soon as it comes to power, it will implement the Modi government's Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi.

City BJP chief Tiwari said each poor family will be provided good quality, subsidised 'atta' (wheat flour) at a rate of Rs 2 per kilogram. The BJP will bring an ambitious 'Samridh Delhi Infrastructure Scheme', with a provision of Rs 10,000 crore, to ensure "focussed and priority" development of roads, flyovers, foot over-bridges and other key infrastructure projects, the manifesto stated.

The manifesto promises to set up a 'Colonies Development Board' for undertaking development of various civic amenities. It also said that 10 lakh offices and shops of traders in Delhi will be converted from leasehold to freehold on priority basis.

"Necessary changes will also be made in the existing law to provide relief to traders from the ceiling drive," Tiwari said. In order to improve connectivity in Delhi, 10,000 new green buses will be added to the public transport. Double decker buses will also be introduced with video and free Wi-Fi schemes, the party promises.

High quality free Wi-Fi will be provided on public transport vehicles and at stations and bus stops, it said. The AAP government has launched a free Wi-Fi scheme that provides 1.5 GB data and the services is being expanded.

"We will ensure access to high quality health services for the people of Delhi by increasing the health budget by 10 per cent every year," the BJP said in its 'Sankalp Patra'. The manifesto also promised 400 health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat and a 'Mission Zero' to check dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

It said an annual health screening will be conducted for every citizen and a 'Smar Health Card', with fully digitised information, will be issued. The BJP, which has been slamming the Kejriwal government for failing to fulfil its promises to open new schools and colleges, said it will open 200 new schools and 10 new colleges.

The education budget will be increased by 10 percent every year, the party said. The manifesto also promised quality power supply and added that the BJP will ensure annual audit of all power companies.

"We will ensure adequate and affordable availability of power to residents of JJ clusters by installing Suryajyoti Domes," it said. The manifesto also promises to evolve a comprehensive strategy to combat air pollution in Delhi.

Installing WAYU equipment at polluted traffic junctions, 'Pari-Yantra' air purification systems on rooftops of public buses, incentivising use of electric vehicles and setting up charging stations, are also among the BJP's promises. Scientifically designed barriers to prevent schoolchildren from air and noise pollution, vapur recovery systems at petrol pumps to prevent benzene pollution, are among the measures the BJP will take to combat air pollution, the manifesto said.

The manifesto also listed various promises for women empowerment and safety, including for girls born in poor families. It said a fixed amount would be deposited in an account on the birth of the first two girls in every economically weaker family so that they receive Rs 2 lakh after attaining 21 years.

Girls belonging to poor families studying in class 9-12 will be provided free bicycle while those pursuing higher education will be provided electric scooty, Tiwari said. Free sanitary napkins for school girls, a women security cell at the chief minister's office, more fast track courts for redressal of crimes against women, Rani Laxmi Bai Suraksha Yojna, deployment of women home guards and CCTV cameras at crowded areas, and parity of wages, are some other promises made by the BJP in its manifesto.

Tiwari also said that BJP will ensure job security of contract workers, provide arrears to sanitation workers, create 10 lakh job opportunities, fill the vacant government posts, if it comes to power in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Two more employees of German car supplier get coronavirus

German car parts supplier Webasto said on Friday that two more of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, making for a total of seven who have contracted it.One of the employees is German in Germany, while the other is Chine...

New York health commissioner says no confirmed coronavirus case in NYC

New York Health commissioner said on Friday there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.Eight precincts in Queens and New York were warned early on Friday to be careful if visiting Elmhurst Hospital over a possible coronavirus ...

'I am not a virus': France's Asian community pushes back over xenophobia

In a southeastern Paris district known as the go-to place for Asian cuisine, business is down at Pascal Corliers Vietnamese restaurant, a side-effect of Chinas coronavirus health scare that has sparked panic and a rise in xenophobic inciden...

UPDATE 6-Democratic witness bid doomed in Trump trial as Murkowski says no

Another key Republican announced opposition to calling witnesses in U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, appearing to doom a bid by Democrats to have testimony in the trial and paving the way for an expected acquittal of T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020