AAP to hold silent marches against BJP''s Parvesh Verma for calling Kejriwal ''terrorist''
The Aam Aadmi Party (APP) will conduct silent marches across all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, to protest against the BJP MP Parvesh Verma over his alleged remarks that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "terrorist".
The Aam Aadmi Party (APP) will conduct silent marches across all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, to protest against the BJP MP Parvesh Verma over his alleged remarks that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "terrorist". The three-day silent march starting from today and will continue till Sunday.
AAP leaders and supporters will conduct a peaceful march in all the constituencies. During the protest, AAP supporters will wear black ribbons to condemn the remarks of the BJP leader. The AAP volunteers will also meet the citizens of Delhi and distribute pamphlets while asking people to decide whether "Kejriwal is their son or a terrorist."
On Wednesday, the BJP MP made a statement calling a Kejriwal a "terrorist." APP complained to the Election Commission of India against the hate campaign of the BJP and the "lack of decorum on their part."
The AAP has also asked the EC to take stern action against the BJP MP's remarks. Following the complaint, the EC had ordered a ban on the campaign of Verma for 96 hours. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Parvesh Verma
- BJP
- AAP
- Delhi
- Election Commission of India
ALSO READ
Kerala Guv acting as BJP's state president, blindly supporting Centre's anti-people policies, says Cong's K Suresh
BJP's list for Delhi polls to be out today, likely to repeat 2015 candidates
Nirbhaya's mother accuses BJP, AAP of playing politics, alleges hanging of convicts is being 'deliberately' postponed
HC seeks CBI's response on expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal challenging his conviction and life term in 2017 Unnao rape case.
6 SDPI supporters arrested for attacking BJP-RSS supporter following pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru