AAP to hold silent marches against BJP''s Parvesh Verma for calling Kejriwal ''terrorist''

The Aam Aadmi Party (APP) will conduct silent marches across all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, to protest against the BJP MP Parvesh Verma over his alleged remarks that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "terrorist". The three-day silent march starting from today and will continue till Sunday.

AAP leaders and supporters will conduct a peaceful march in all the constituencies. During the protest, AAP supporters will wear black ribbons to condemn the remarks of the BJP leader. The AAP volunteers will also meet the citizens of Delhi and distribute pamphlets while asking people to decide whether "Kejriwal is their son or a terrorist."

On Wednesday, the BJP MP made a statement calling a Kejriwal a "terrorist." APP complained to the Election Commission of India against the hate campaign of the BJP and the "lack of decorum on their part."

The AAP has also asked the EC to take stern action against the BJP MP's remarks. Following the complaint, the EC had ordered a ban on the campaign of Verma for 96 hours. (ANI)

