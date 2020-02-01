Goa govt's budget site gets 400 suggestions in four days

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he has received around 400 suggestions from people for the upcoming state budget 2020-21. Sawant, who also holds the finance portfolio, had launched a website on January 28 inviting people to write to him about their expectations and suggestions for the budget, which will be presented in the Assembly on February 6.

Talking to reporters on Friday, the Chief Minister said, "I am pleased to announce that we have received at least 395 suggestions and ideas during this maiden online exercise conducted for Goa Budget 2020-21." The highest number of suggestions were for the education sector, followed by administration and governance, transport, public works and health, he said. "It is heartening to see that most of these inputs are thorough and I thank everyone for their participation," he added.

Sawant assured that the exercise will be conducted on a larger scale in future to improve engagement with the public for better governance and a better Goa. The state budget would be presented on February 6 during the state Assembly session, which will be held between February 3 and 7..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

