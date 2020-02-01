Left Menu
Development News Edition

100 more airports to be developed by 2024 to support Udaan scheme, announces FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced during her Budget speech that 100 more airports would be developed by 2024 to support the Udaan scheme.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 15:19 IST
100 more airports to be developed by 2024 to support Udaan scheme, announces FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. . Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced during her Budget speech that 100 more airports would be developed by 2024 to support the Udaan scheme. She also remarked during her Budget presentation that India's Air traffic has grown rapidly as compared to the global average and the air fleet number was expected to go up from the present 600 to 1200 during this time.

The Finance Minister proposed an allocation of Rs 22,000 crore for Power and Renewable Energy sector in 2020-21. According to a Finance Ministry release, the Finance Minister urged all States and Union Territories to replace conventional meters by prepaid "Smart Meters" in the next 3 years and measures to reform DISCOMs.

Further, the Finance Minister proposed in the Budget that the national gas grid would be expanded from the present 16200 km to 27000 km with further reforms to be undertaken to facilitate transparent price discovery and ease of transactions. She also proposed to extend corporate tax rate of 15 per cent to new domestic companies engaged in the generation of electricity.

Speaking about Inland Waterways, the Finance Minister announced that the "Jal Vikas Marg" on National Waterway-1 will be completed and further the 890 Km Dhubri-Sadiya connectivity will be done by 2022. Sitharaman further said that plans are afoot on "Arth Ganga"- PM's vision to energise economic activity along the river banks. In order to boost the transport infrastructure in the country the Union Budget has provided for about Rs 1.70 lakh crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

India fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20 against New Zealand

The Indian team was on Saturday docked 40 percent of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at the Westpack Stadium here. ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohlis s...

Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death

An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced Hisham al-Ashmawy, a former special forces officer turned Islamist militant, and 36 others to death after they were convicted of terrorism, court officials said. Ashmawy was captured in the eastern Li...

Kyrgyzstan furious over Trump's US travel restrictions

Bishkek, Feb 1 AFP Kyrgyzstan hit out on Saturday at immigration restrictions that will restrict travel to the US from the ex-Soviet country, complaining they were applied selectively had damaged relations. US President Donald Trump on Frid...

No substantial relief visible for telecom sector in Budget: COAI

The crisis-ridden telecom industry on Saturday expressed disappointment at the Budget not spelling out any substantial relief for the ailing sector, which is saddled with Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues. From what we have seen s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020