Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:03 IST
Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m.

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. MDS1 TN-KILLING-ARREST Key accused in Special Sub-Inspector killing arrested in TN Ramanathapuram: A key accused in the killing of Special Sub-Inspector Wilson in Kanyakumari district was arrested here on Saturday, police said.

MDS3 TN-CORONAVIRUS No coronavirus cases in TN: Official Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government said over 500 people including Chinese nationals who had arrived here from the novel coronavirus-hit Asian nation were under observation but said no positive cases of the deadly virus has been detected so far in the state. MES6 AP-CAPITAL-OFFICES Capital bill yet to get nod but AP issues order to commence shifting offices Amaravati: Legislative and legal hurdles notwithstanding, the Andhra Pradesh government has set in motion its plan to have three capitals, in the first step ordering relocation of the Office of Vigilance Commissioner and Chairman of Commissionerate of Inquiries to Kurnool that has been proposed as the judicial capital of the state.

MES4 AP-PENSION SCHEME AP govt begins disbursal of welfare scheme at doorstep Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government started door-to-door disbursal of welfare pension for various categories of beneficiaries across the state, under the YSR Pension Kanuka (gift) scheme..

