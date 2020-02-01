Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh area, no casualty reported

A man on Saturday fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said. No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:53 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month. The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.

The incident comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest. On Thursday, a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia injuring a student.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

