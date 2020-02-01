Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh area, no casualty reported

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:22 IST
Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh area, no casualty reported

A man on Saturday fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said. No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:53 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month. The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.

The incident comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest. On Thursday, a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia injuring a student.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Cigarette stocks slump up to 7 pc after Budget hikes excise duty on tobacco products

Cigarette stocks on Saturday plunged up to 7 per cent, led by ITC, as tobacco related products are set to become more expensive due to hike in excise duty proposed in the Union Budget for 2020-21. ITC tanked 6.97 per cent to close at Rs 218...

Abbas says Palestinians to 'cut all relations' with Israel

Abbas says Palestinians to cut all relations with Israel....

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions Coimbatore, Feb 1 PTI Captains of various sectors of industry on Saturday welcomed the Union budget and provided suggestions to the Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. Preside...

NIRVIK scheme to provide high insurance cover for exporters: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Nirvik Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana scheme to provide enhanced insurance cover and reduce premiums for small exporters. To achieve higher export credit disbursement, a new scheme NIRVIK i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020