Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget: MGNREGA funds down by 13%, marginal dip in other rural development schemes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:24 IST
Budget: MGNREGA funds down by 13%, marginal dip in other rural development schemes
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Allocations in the Union Budget for various flagship schemes under the Department of Rural Development was marginally reduced to Rs 1.20 lakh crore for the year 2020-21 from Rs 1.22 lakh crore in 2019-20, while the funds allotted for employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA came down by Rs 9,500 crore during the same period. As per the Union Budget document tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Rs 61,500 crore has been allocated for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for the year 2020-21, down by more than 13 percent from the total estimated expenditure for 2019-20 which was at Rs 71,001.81 crore.

Sources in the Rural Development Ministry said the actual expenditure incurred in 2020-21 will be higher than the allocated funds and it will at least be at par with this year's total estimated expenditure of MGNREGS. Senior officials in the ministry said the total expenditure under MGNREGS from 2008 to 2014, under the Congress-led UPA government, was Rs 1.91 lakh crore which jumped to Rs 2.95 lakh crore during 2014 to 2020, during the tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

However, the funds allotted under other premier flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), welfare schemes for roads and housing respectively in rural areas, have increased. Talking about the government's welfare schemes for rural areas, Sitharaman said, "Under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana for the alleviation of poverty, 58 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) have been mobilized. We shall further expand on SHGs."

Unlike the Department of Rural Development, the allocation for the Department of Panchayati Raj has almost doubled to Rs 900.94 crore for the year 2020-21 from Rs 500 crore from the estimated expenditure incurred in 2019-20. Both departments come under the same ministry.

The allocation for the Department of Panchayati Raj has increased on account of higher funds allotted to the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan from an estimated expenditure of Rs 465.46 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 857.53 crore in 2020-21. Speaking on the importance of panchayats in her Budget speech, Sitharaman said the government's vision is that all "public institutions" at gram panchayat levels such as anganwadis, health and wellness centers, government schools, PDS outlets, post offices, and police stations will be provided with digital connectivity.

So, Fibre to the Home (FTTH) connections through Bharatnet will link one lakh gram panchayats this year. It is proposed to provide Rs 6,000 crore to the Bharatnet program in 2020-21, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Budget lacks roadmap to revive sinking economy: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday called the Union Budget 2020-21 disappointing, and one which lacked the roadmap to control inflation and stem the declining economy. The Budget speech by the Union Finance Minister was a ...

AirAsia denies corruption in Airbus order

Malaysias AirAsia on Saturday denied allegations by Britains Serious Fraud Office that Airbus had bribed two of its company executives for a deal to buy 180 planes.The entering into of each aircraft purchase agreement was never made by any ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical order AIR CANADAAir Canada said on Jan. 28 it was canceling select flights to China. AIR FRANCEAir France...

NDA constituents in TN welcome Union Budget; Oppn slams it

NDA constituents in TN welcome Union Budget Oppn slams it Chennai, Feb 1 PTI NDA constituents in Tamil Nadu, including the AIADMK on Saturday welcomed the Union budget, but the opposition, led by the DMK, lashed out at its various prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020