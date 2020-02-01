President arrives in Hyderabad, Governor, CM welcome him

President Ram Nath Kovindarrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit during which hewould open the new global headquarters Kanha Shanti Vanam ofRam Chandra Mission in Rangareddy district near here onSunday

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, herHimachal Pradesh counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, TelanganaChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several otherdignitaries welcomed Kovind at the Begumpet airport here

"The President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Telangana onFebruary 1 and 2 to inaugurate the new global headquartersKanha Shanti Vanam of Ram Chandra Mission in Rangareddydistrict on February 2," an official release said.

