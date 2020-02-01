Mahim Urs: In a first, tricolour hoisted, Preamble of

The tricolour was hoisted and thePreamble of the Constitution was read for the first time onSaturday ahead of the 607th Urs of Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimiat the renowned Mahim Dargah in the metropolis, trustees said

They said the historic move was to connect communitiesand to show solidarity to the nation, and ensure harmony andpeace among all sections of society

The flag of the saint was also hoisted on theoccasion, trustees added.

