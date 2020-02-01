Two Bangladeshi nationals detained in Darjeeling
Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained by a border outpost team of SSB here on Saturday.
Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained by a border outpost team of SSB here on Saturday.
The Panitanki Border Outpost team of 41 battalion SSB intercepted them while they were trying to cross over to Nepal from the Indian side without any valid documents.
During interrogation, they revealed that they had entered India on January 31 through Changrabandha (Indo-Bangladesh Border). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- SSB
- Bangladeshi
- Darjeeling
- Nepal
- Indian
ALSO READ
Committed to NRC, will send back 1 crore illegal Bangladeshis
Viral Facebook video helps Bangladeshi man reunite with family after over 4 decades
2838 Pakistanis, 914 Afghans, 172 Bangladeshis given Indian citizenship in last 6 years, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Committed to NRC, will send back 1 crore illegal Bangladeshis
Committed to NRC, will send back 1 crore illegal Bangladeshis