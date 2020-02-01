Two Bangladeshi nationals detained in Darjeeling

Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained by a border outpost team of SSB here on Saturday.

The Panitanki Border Outpost team of 41 battalion SSB intercepted them while they were trying to cross over to Nepal from the Indian side without any valid documents.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had entered India on January 31 through Changrabandha (Indo-Bangladesh Border). (ANI)

