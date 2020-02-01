Left Menu
No coronavirus case reported in Kashmir so far: Officials

  • Updated: 01-02-2020 23:58 IST
A meeting was convened here on Saturday to review the preparedness of the divisional administration to meet any exigency in case of the coronavirus outbreak in the valley, the officials said. Image Credit: ANI

No coronavirus case has been reported in Kashmir so far, officials said on Saturday, asserting the administration is geared to meet any exigency in case of the virus outbreak in the Valley. A meeting was convened here on Saturday to review the preparedness of the divisional administration to meet any exigency in case of the coronavirus outbreak in the valley, the officials said.

They said the meeting, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, was informed no coronavirus-infected case was reported in the valley to date. "However, the administration has activated rapid response teams and made arrangements to tackle the disease, they added.

During the meeting, Khan asked the officers concerned to maintain a traveling inventory of students, businessmen and traders in each district from December 1, 2019, who has been travelling to China and other reportedly infected countries.

