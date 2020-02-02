Constable commits suicide in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A police constable committed suicide by shooting himself allegedly with his AK-47 rifle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar Singh (36), who was posted as body guard of Deputy Superintendent of Police (East), Muzaffarpur, Amitesh Kumar, a police officer said.

The constable, a resident of Arwal district, died at Muzaffarpur police lines, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jayant Kant, said. The SSP said the reason behind the incident will be ascertained following an investigation into it.

The body has been sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for post-mortem examination..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

