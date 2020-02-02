4 killed, 3 injured in accident in UP's Badaun

Four persons, including a couple and their 14-year-old son, died while three others sustained injuries after their car rammed into another vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Sunday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi, the accident took place late on Saturday night, when the victims were returning from a pilgrimage spot in Badaun's Dataganj area.

"The deceased have been identified as Baleshwar Singh (55), his wife Nirmala Devi (50), their son Sher Singh alias Golu and a relative Ashok Kumar (40). "The accident took place, when an unknown vehicle hit their car near a petrol pump in Bhatauli village. Local villagers informed the police and also assisted in retrieving the bodies from the mangled vehicles," Tripathi said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post- mortem examination, police added.

